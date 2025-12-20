The Bucks haven't provided an update regarding how extensively Antetokounmpo participated in the session, but his presence on the court in any capacity is an encouraging sign as he works his way back from the strained right calf he sustained Dec. 3. Considering the nature of his injury along with the fact that Antetokounmpo himself told Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that his recovery timeline ranges from 4-to-6 weeks, fantasy managers shouldn't bank on the two-time league MVP returning to action during the Bucks' upcoming three-game week. For as long as Antetokounmpo remains sidelined, the Bucks should have more minutes available in the frontcourt for the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis and Jericho Sims.