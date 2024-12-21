Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Trending toward sitting

Antetokounmpo (back) is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards, Justin Garcia of Bucks Radio reports.

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as questionable due to back spasms, but he's now considered doubtful to face Washington. With Damian Lillard (calf) already ruled out, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez should shoulder the offensive load. In addition, Andre Jackson, Taurean Prince and Marjon Beauchamp could see more minutes if Antetokounmpo sits.