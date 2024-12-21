Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Trending toward sitting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Antetokounmpo (back) is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards, Justin Garcia of Bucks Radio reports.

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as questionable due to back spasms, but he's now considered doubtful to face Washington. With Damian Lillard (calf) already ruled out, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez should shoulder the offensive load. In addition, Andre Jackson, Taurean Prince and Marjon Beauchamp could see more minutes if Antetokounmpo sits.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now