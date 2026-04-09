Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Unavailable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Antetokounmpo (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo will remain sidelined for yet another matchup while dealing with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. He'll have one more opportunity to appear in the regular-season finale Sunday against Philadelphia, though it would seem that his 2025-26 campaign is over.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
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