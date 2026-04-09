Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Unavailable for Friday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Nets.
Antetokounmpo will remain sidelined for yet another matchup while dealing with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. He'll have one more opportunity to appear in the regular-season finale Sunday against Philadelphia, though it would seem that his 2025-26 campaign is over.
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