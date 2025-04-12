Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Unlikely to play against Detroit
Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pistons.
With the Bucks already locked into the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, there is no need for their superstar forward to play. If Antetokounmpo is ultimately downgraded to out, Pat Connaughton, Tyler Smith and Andre Jackson are candidates to receive increased playing time.
