Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Unlikely to play against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pistons.

With the Bucks already locked into the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, there is no need for their superstar forward to play. If Antetokounmpo is ultimately downgraded to out, Pat Connaughton, Tyler Smith and Andre Jackson are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
