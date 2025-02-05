Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Antetokounmpo (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.

Damian Lillard (groin) has also been upgraded to probable for the Bucks. Milwaukee will look a lot different soon, as the Bucks swapped Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo's role won't be impacted much, obviously, and he looks set to return from a one-game absence against the Hornets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now