Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Wants to keep playing

Although the Bucks have approached Antetokounmpo (knee) about shutting him down for the season, Milwaukee's franchise player wants to keep playing, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was diagnosed Tuesday with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. The team said he'll be re-evaluated in one week, and it sounds like he's not on the same page with the franchise about a potential return. "The Bucks, per league sources, have made it clear to their franchise centerpiece that it would be in their shared interest for him to sit out with the team currently 6.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the final Play-In Tournament spot," Nehm reports. "While injuries have forced Antetokounmpo to miss 32 games already this season, league sources tell The Athletic the 10-time All-Star forward has informed the team he has no desire to cut his season short." Franchise players usually get their way, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.