Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Will not play Monday

Antetokounmpo (back) will not play Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was previously listed as questionable due to back spasms, but the Bucks will hold him out for a second straight contest. It remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo will be ready in time for Thursday's game against the Nets. Bobby Portis will likely see a massive boost in fantasy upside with Taurean Prince also seeing additional minutes.