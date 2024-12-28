Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Antetokounmpo (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo will miss a fourth straight game, with Saturday's absence being the second due to illness. Thankfully for the Bucks, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton will be available to shoulder the offensive load. At the power forward position, look to Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince to fill Antetokounmpo's vacated minutes. Antetokounmpo's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Indiana.

