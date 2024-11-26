Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't play against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.

Antetokounmpo was initially deemed probable for Tuesday's contest due to a left calf strain but has now been downgraded to out due to a left knee effusion. Bobby Portis will likely start in the superstar forward's absence. Antetokounmpo's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Washington.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now