Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't play against Miami
Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.
Antetokounmpo was initially deemed probable for Tuesday's contest due to a left calf strain but has now been downgraded to out due to a left knee effusion. Bobby Portis will likely start in the superstar forward's absence. Antetokounmpo's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Washington.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now