Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't play Monday
Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play Monday against the Thunder.
After producing 30 points (14-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to Memphis, Antetokounmpo will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set as he manages soreness in his right knee. Khris Middleton will be rested Monday as well, and Bobby Portis (personal) remains doubtful.
