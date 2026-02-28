Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't play Sunday
Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Antetokounmpo has been ramping up his activity in workouts and practices while recovering from a right calf strain that has sidelined him since late January. He's not quite ready to return, and it doesn't seem likely that he'll be available for the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set Monday against the Celtics, either. A questionable tag on the injury report would indicate that Antetokounmpo has taken another positive step in his recovery.
