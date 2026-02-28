Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo has been ramping up his activity in workouts and practices while recovering from a right calf strain that has sidelined him since late January. He's not quite ready to return, and it doesn't seem likely that he'll be available for the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set Monday against the Celtics, either. A questionable tag on the injury report would indicate that Antetokounmpo has taken another positive step in his recovery.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago