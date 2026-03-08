Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Magic.

Antetokounmpo will receive a rest day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he should be able to get back out there for Tuesday's game against the Suns. With Antetokounmpo out, expect more minutes for Bobby Portis and a larger usage rate for Ryan Rollins.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
