Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against Miami.

The All-Star forward remains without a definitive timetable for a return due to a left calf strain, which has kept him out since late January. In Antetokounmpo's stead, Kyle Kuzma should continue to start at power forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago