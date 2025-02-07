Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't suit up Friday
Antetokounmpo (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta, Justin Garcia of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Antetokounmpo will miss his third consecutive contest due to left calf soreness. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Philadelphia. With the superstar sidelined, Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma are candidates for increased roles.
