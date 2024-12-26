Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury: Won't suit up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Antetokounmpo (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' previous two contests due to back spasms, and he will now miss his third consecutive outing due to the illness. The superstar's next chance to feature will come Saturday against the Bulls, and Bobby Portis should continue seeing an increased role in Antetokounmpo's absence.

