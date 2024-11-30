Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Available to face Washington

Antetokounmpo (kneecap) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo is good to go Saturday, meaning the star forward should handle his regular workload in what promises to be a favorable matchup for both the Bucks and Antetokounmpo himself. He returns from a one-game absence after not playing in the 106-103 win over the Heat on Tuesday.