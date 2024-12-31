Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 12:02pm

Antetokounmpo (illness) will play Tuesday against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Despite carrying a questionable tag, it was expected that Antetokounmpo would be given the green light. He practiced in full Monday, and coach Doc Rivers said he didn't anticipate any restrictions ahead of tip-off. Fantasy managers can plug him back into lineups after a four-game absence, while Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince lose some fantasy appeal with this news.

