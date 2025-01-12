Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play Sunday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report through the early part of the season due to right patella tendinopathy, though he'll suit up for his seventh consecutive outing. The two-time MVP is coming off a stellar 41-point performance during Friday's win over Orlando, and over his last five appearances, he has averaged 27.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest.