Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play Thursday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report throughout the season due to right patella tendinopathy, though he'll suit up Friday. The MVP candidate has not missed a matchup in January, during which he has averaged 28.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 59.0 percent from the field in 34.6 minutes per contest over 10 outings.