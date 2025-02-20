Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play Thursday

Antetokounmpo (calf) is available to play and will operate under a minutes restriction in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Justin Garcia of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Antetokounmpo will snap a six-game absence streak due to a calf strain, though the club will limit his playing time in the first half of a back-to-back set. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 35.0 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 35.8 minutes per game. However, Antetokounmpo will likely play fewer than 30 minutes while the club eases him back into playing form.