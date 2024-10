Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the 76ers.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will play through minor knee pain. With Khris Middleton (ankle) sidelined to start the season, Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will have to lead the way for Milwaukee against a Philadelphia squad without Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee).