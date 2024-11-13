Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 6:19pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Wednesday versus Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has now suited up for both ends of all three of the Bucks' back-to-back sets so far this season. With all of Bobby Portis (elbow), Damian Lillard (concussion) and Khris Middleton (ankle) sitting out Wednesday, Antetokounmpo could notice a bump in his already sizable 34.8 percent season-long usage rate.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now