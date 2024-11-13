Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play Wednesday
Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Wednesday versus Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has now suited up for both ends of all three of the Bucks' back-to-back sets so far this season. With all of Bobby Portis (elbow), Damian Lillard (concussion) and Khris Middleton (ankle) sitting out Wednesday, Antetokounmpo could notice a bump in his already sizable 34.8 percent season-long usage rate.
