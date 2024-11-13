Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Delivers team-high 23 in win

Antetokounmpo registered 23 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 99-85 victory over the Raptors.

The numbers were modest by Antetokounmpo's standards, but he led the Bucks in scoring in a battle between the two teams with the worst records in the NBA. The 29-year-old superstar has been nursing a sore knee of late, but nagging injuries haven't really slowed him down. Through his first 10 games of 2024-25, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.9 boards, 5.4 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor.