Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Delivers team-high 23 in win
Antetokounmpo registered 23 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 99-85 victory over the Raptors.
The numbers were modest by Antetokounmpo's standards, but he led the Bucks in scoring in a battle between the two teams with the worst records in the NBA. The 29-year-old superstar has been nursing a sore knee of late, but nagging injuries haven't really slowed him down. Through his first 10 games of 2024-25, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.9 boards, 5.4 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now