Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Double-double in defeat Monday

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points (14-26 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes during Monday's 119-108 loss to Boston.

The superstar finished as the Bucks' second-leading scorer behind Damian Lillard (33), though Milwaukee struggled in the second half and lost its third consecutive game. Antetokounmpo was fairly efficient from the field while posting a double-double, but he struggled from the charity stripe and tallied seven turnovers. The All-Star's glaring issue thus far has been from the free-throw line, where he has shot a combined 27-for-49 -- or 55.1 percent -- through four regular-season outings.