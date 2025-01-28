Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Double-double streak continues

Antetokounmpo posted 39 points (17-24 FG, 5-10 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 125-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Antetokounmpo logged his 17th consecutive outing with a double-double or better, and he leads the league in 30-point double-doubles (24) through 39 regular-season appearances. The superstar also contributed a game-high mark in points on top of a team-best 12 rebounds. Moreover, the two-time MVP passed John Stockton to move up to No. 52 on the NBA's all-time scoring list, albeit in a losing effort. Antetokounmpo did struggle from the charity stripe, and over his last five outings, he has shot 55.9 percent from the free-throw line on 11.8 attempts per game.