Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Double-double streak goes to 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Antetokounmpo accumulated 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-93 victory over the Magic.

It's the 11th straight appearance in which Antetokounmpo has produced at least a double-double, and the All-Star forward is up to 29 on the season in only 33 games. Antetokounmpo has been busier than usual on the glass in January, averaging 27.3 points, 12.6 boards, 6.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals in eight games while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor, but only 44.8 percent from the free-throw line.

