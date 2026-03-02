Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Double-doubles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:25pm

Antetokounmpo totaled 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during Monday's 108-81 loss to Boston.

Antetokounmpo hit the ground running, recording a 19-and-11 double-double in just 25 minutes while making his return from a five-week absence due to a calf injury. While the result was far from ideal, it was great to see Antetokounmpo back on the court. While he will likely be limited, at least for the foreseeable future, managers should feel relatively comfortable activating him across most formats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago