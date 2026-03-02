Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Double-doubles in return
Antetokounmpo totaled 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during Monday's 108-81 loss to Boston.
Antetokounmpo hit the ground running, recording a 19-and-11 double-double in just 25 minutes while making his return from a five-week absence due to a calf injury. While the result was far from ideal, it was great to see Antetokounmpo back on the court. While he will likely be limited, at least for the foreseeable future, managers should feel relatively comfortable activating him across most formats.
