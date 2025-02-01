Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Excellent despite loss Friday

Antetokounmpo accumulated 35 points (13-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 144-118 loss to the Spurs.

The Bucks might have lost by a sizable 26-point margin, but that didn't stop Antetokounmpo from posting a loaded fantasy line. This was Antetekounmpo's fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points and 12 rebounds, and when his elite rebounding ability is paired with his efficient scoring touch, there's no doubt he's one of the best two-way players in the NBA. The star forward is averaging 30.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of January.