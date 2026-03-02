Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Expected to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 10:17am

Antetokounmpo (calf) is expected to play Monday against the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After five weeks on the shelf, Antetokounmpo has the green light to return to action. The Bucks are 26-33 for the season, and they could make a late push for a playoff spot. Since this is his first game back, restrictions could be on the table for Milwaukee's franchise player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo
