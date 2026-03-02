Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Expected to return Monday
Antetokounmpo (calf) is expected to play Monday against the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After five weeks on the shelf, Antetokounmpo has the green light to return to action. The Bucks are 26-33 for the season, and they could make a late push for a playoff spot. Since this is his first game back, restrictions could be on the table for Milwaukee's franchise player.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 273 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 273 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 255 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 255 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 246 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More