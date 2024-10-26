Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Explodes for 38 points in loss

Antetokounmpo accumulated 38 points (15-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-16 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 133-122 loss to the Bulls.

The Bucks suffered a disappointing loss Friday, but Antetokounmpo was impressive and delivered one of the best stat lines of Friday's 10-game slate. The star forward is enjoying an outstanding start to the season, putting up at least 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his first two outings despite Milwaukee's 1-1 record.