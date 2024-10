Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will play the second night of a back-to-back set. Antetokounmpo posted 22 points (7-11 FG, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 loss to the Nets.