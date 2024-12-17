Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Gets green light for NBA Cup Final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 3:50pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Thunder, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, though he'll suit up for his eighth consecutive outing Tuesday. The superstar has averaged 32.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals across 36.8 minutes per contest over his last five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now