Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Gets green light for NBA Cup Final

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Thunder, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, though he'll suit up for his eighth consecutive outing Tuesday. The superstar has averaged 32.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals across 36.8 minutes per contest over his last five games.