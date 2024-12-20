Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Gets green light Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 3:11pm

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Friday's game against Cleveland, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report while he deals with a lingering right knee injury, though he has missed only two games this season. The superstar has averaged 32.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 blocks across 35.3 minutes per game over six regular-season outings in December.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
