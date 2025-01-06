Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Gets green light Monday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, though the lingering injury has yet to cause a long-term absence. The superstar has appeared in three consecutive outings following a four-game absence, during which he has averaged 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals across 36.7 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now