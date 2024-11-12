Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Gets green light Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 3:28pm

Coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (knee) is available to play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report this season, though he will suit up for the fourth consecutive matchup in the club's first NBA Cup game Tuesday. Through nine regular-season outings in the 2024-25 campaign, the two-time MVP has averaged 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.9 blocks across 34.8 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
