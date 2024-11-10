Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Getting green light Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will play through a lingering knee injury. Since missing a game due to an adductor strain, Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 steals in 31.0 minutes per game across two appearances.

