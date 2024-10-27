Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available despite dealing with right patella tendinitis. Given Sunday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, coach Doc Rivers may be cautious with Antetokounmpo's minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo finished Friday's loss to the Bulls with 38 points (15-23 FG), 11 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.

