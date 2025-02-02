Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Good to go Sunday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the Bucks' injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, but he will once again suit up Sunday. The star forward has surpassed 30 points in each of his last four games, averaging 36.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 35.5 minutes per contest over that stretch.