Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Good to go Thursday

Antetokounmpo (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokoumpo was initially added to the injury report as probable due to right patella tendinitis, and the club has since given him the green light to suit up for Thursday's matchup. He's coming off his second 30-point outing of the season and will aim to get the Bucks back on track following three consecutive losses.