Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo has been playing through right patella tendinitis, though he hasn't missed a game this season. The two-time MVP is averaging 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists across 34.4 minutes per contest through the first five games of the 2024-25 regular season.