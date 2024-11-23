Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Good to go vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

As expected, and despite dealing with right patella tendinopathy, Antetokounmpo will suit up and should handle his regular workload as the Bucks' primary offensive weapon. He's been on a tear of late, averaging 35.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game over his last seven appearances.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now