Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Good to go vs. Charlotte

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

As expected, and despite dealing with right patella tendinopathy, Antetokounmpo will suit up and should handle his regular workload as the Bucks' primary offensive weapon. He's been on a tear of late, averaging 35.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game over his last seven appearances.