Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Green light to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo hasn't missed a game since the All-Star break despite being continuously listed on the Bucks' injury report due to right patella tendinopathy. The two-time MVP has averaged 27.7 points on 57.2 percent shooting, 11.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33.2 minutes per game since the beginning of March.

