Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Leads Bucks in limited run

Antetokounmpo (calf) produced 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo was limited in his return from a six-game absence due to a calf injury, though he led the Bucks in points and rebounds in the victory. The superstar has recorded 14 consecutive contests with 20-plus points, and he has reached the 20-point mark in all but one of his 42 regular-season appearances. Over his last five appearances, the two-time MVP has averaged 32.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists across 33.6 minutes per contest.