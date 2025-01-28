Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Monster stat line Monday

Antetokounmpo provided 35 points (16-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-10 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 125-110 victory over Utah.

Despite dealing with a knee injury, Antetokounmpo hasn't missed a game since Dec. 28, and he's been absolutely impressive on both ends of the court over the last month. Through 13 contests in January, the star forward is averaging 29.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor. Those are elite numbers across all fantasy formats, though his upside takes a hit in category-based leagues due to his subpar free-throw shooting. Other than that, though, Antetokounmpo remains an outstanding fantasy option and should be rostered accordingly.