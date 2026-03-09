Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Off injury report for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Antetokounmpo (calf) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Antetokounmpo sat out the second half of a back-to-back Sunday after recently returning from a right calf strain but is cleared to return to action for Tuesday's contest. Through three appearances since returning from the lengthy absence, the superstar is averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 26.0 minutes per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 4
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago