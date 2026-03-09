Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Off injury report for Tuesday
Antetokounmpo (calf) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Antetokounmpo sat out the second half of a back-to-back Sunday after recently returning from a right calf strain but is cleared to return to action for Tuesday's contest. Through three appearances since returning from the lengthy absence, the superstar is averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 26.0 minutes per contest.
