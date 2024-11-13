Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Officially active Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Wednesday versus Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks on 51.2 percent shooting in his last two contests versus Detroit. While that efficiency is pedestrian by Antetokounmpo's standards, he is in a boom spot Wednesday with Damian Lillard (concussion) out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now