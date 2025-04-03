Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Officially good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 3:11pm

Antetokounmpo (foot) is available for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Antetokounmpo will make his fourth straight appearance Thursday after being upgraded from probable to available despite dealing with a left foot sprain. Antetokounmpo has logged at least 30 minutes in each of his last five appearances, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction against Philadelphia.

