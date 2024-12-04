Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Pops for 28 in Tuesday's win

Antetokounmpo notched 28 points (10-11 FG, 8-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-107 win over the Pistons.

The 29-year-old forward failed to pull down double-digit boards for only the third time in 18 appearances this season, but Antetokounmpo did lead the Bucks in scoring on the night. He's delivered at least 20 points in all 18 of those games, averaging 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 61.7 percent from the floor.