Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Pops for 33 points Friday

Antetokounmpo finished Friday's 124-101 loss to Cleveland with 33 points (13-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 30 minutes.

The Bucks looked overmatched in this battle of Eastern Conference hopefuls, but despite the team's overall struggles, Antetokounmpo took advantage of the absence of Damian Lillard (calf) to deliver a strong line based on a very high usage rate. This was Antetokounmpo's sixth straight game with at least 30 points, cementing his place as one of the league's most dominant scorers.