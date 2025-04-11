Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Posts another triple-double

Antetokounmpo closed Friday's 125-119 victory over the Pistons with 32 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes.

Antetokounmpo has been on fire in recent games and notched his fourth triple-double over his last five games. The efficiency from the free throw line and the outstanding passing were two things that stood out from Antetokounmpo's line, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say he's been one of the best players in the NBA since the beginning of April. He's on a sizzling stretch with the playoffs right around the corner, and the Bucks can be a very dangerous team with Antetokounmpo playing at this level.